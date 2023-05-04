Home
Customers of failed energy project in Brownsville to receive refunds
Brownsville City and Public Utility board officials finalized the plan to give customers who paid into a failed energy project their money back, signaling the potential...
12 arrested linked to drug cartel-related violence in Matamoros
Mexican authorities arrested 12 people, including a minor,...
Thursday, May 4, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Weather
Thursday, May 4, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 - Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, May 2, 2023: Afternoon clouds, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Softball and Baseball playoff highlights 5-1-2023
MISSION, Texas -- The Bi-District round is complete with the final game being an elimination game between Brownsville Lopez and Sharyland Pioneer. We also had...
High school softball Area matchups
Click on the video above for the latest...
RGV Softball Bi-District round highlights 4-29-2023
WESLACO, Texas -- It's playoff time for RGV...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Pump Patrol - May 1, 2023
Noticias RGV
La Voz del Valle: Los beneficios de inculcar la lectura
Autora, poeta, educadora, y oradora motivacional, Ana Cavazos, visita nuestro estudio para nuestro segmento La Voz del Valle, donde comparte su historia y la labor que...
Comunidad: Variedad de opciones que ofrece La Plaza Mall
Isabel Rodríguez, representante de La Plaza Mall en...
Noticias RGV Edición Digital: 3 de mayo
Acompáñenos en esta Edición Digital de Noticias RGV...
