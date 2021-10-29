Home
News
Edcouch sees two candidates in mayoral race
With early voting wrapping up Friday and Election Day set for next week, the city of Edcouch will decide whether to keep their current mayor or...
Hidalgo County reports 4 unvaccinated COVID-19 deaths
Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths...
PSJA school district to open outdoor learning space
Students at PSJA’s Alamo Middle School campus will...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Oct. 29, 2021: Low humidity with temperatures in the 80s
Oct. 28, 2021: Low humidity, temperatures in the 80s
Oct. 27, 2021: Windy with temperatures in the mid-90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 28, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Oct. 28, 2021 below: See the final scores below: Thursday, October 28...
RGV Vipers begin training camp
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers are back and...
First and Goal Power Poll: Week Nine
6A 1. Edinburg Vela 9-0 ----...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez
Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work. She's a stand-out student who shines in the classroom and on the field. The senior at...
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial...
Student of the Week: Mili Reynoso
Mili Reynoso has big dreams. Those dreams involve...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Varios arrestos deja un operativo antinarcóticos en el Valle de Texas
Varios operativos antinarcóticos en el Valle esta madrugada llevo al arresto de cinco personas, pero lo que preocupa a las autoridades locales es con quien trabajan...
Avanzan el proceso en la vacunación para niños y el distrito escolar de Ediburg se prepara
La decisión sobre las vacunas contra el COVID-19...
Asesinan a tiros a periodista en el sur de México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — El periodista Fredy...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days