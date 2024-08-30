Home
Zoo Guest: Egyptian Spiny Mouse
Trial to call for a special election in Progreso postponed
A scheduled trial against the city of Progreso...
West Nile Virus, Dengue Fever confirmed in Hidalgo County after residents travel outside the country
West Nile Virus and Dengue Fever were confirmed...
Friday, Aug. 30, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Week 1 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . See the final scores below: Thursday, August 29 Visiting...
HS Football Preview Show: Valley football players to watch this season
Check out Channel 5 Sports Director KJ Doyle...
HS Football Preview Show: New faces, same goal for Valley coaches
The start of a new football season means...
Zoo Guest: Egyptian Spiny Mouse
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Tessa, the female Shepherd Husky mix
Viernes 30 de Agosto: Tormentas dispersas en los altos 90s
Reporte diario del clima con Enrique Sánchez
Edinburg alista construcción de nuevo comercio al norte de la ciudad
En el norte de Edinburg, un nuevo desarrollo...
Se acerca fecha límite para registrarse para votar en la elección del condado Hidalgo
Quedan solo unas semanas para registrarse para votar...
