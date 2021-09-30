Home
San Benito residents voice concerns over neighborhood road
Residents in one Cameron County neighborhood say their roads need some major work, but it's been a struggle getting the right people to listen to their...
Edinburg CISD mistakenly overpays employees, money to be reimbursed
A big mistake has drained millions of dollars...
UTRGV hosts community seminar on mosquito prevention
With rain in the forecast for some parts...
Sept. 29, 2021: Isolated showers, temperatures in low 90s
Sept. 28, 2021: Isolated showers, temperatures in mid-90s
Sept. 27, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in low 90s
Sports
McAllen Bulldogs Head Coach Patrick Shelby up for Statewide Award
MCALLEN - Patrick Shelby, the head coach at McAllen High School, is getting statewide recognition with a nomination for the Coaching Beyond the Game Award by...
High school volleyball highlights 9-25
UTRGV volleyball drops WAC opener
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV womens volleyball dropped its...
Community
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this student is showing her siblings how important education is. Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez takes us to PSJA...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
Hechos Valle
Anuncian cambios en solicitud de visa y residencia
El servicio de ciudadanía e inmigración anuncio cambios al proceso en como un extranjero puede solicitar una visa o residencia permanente. A partir del 1...
Herencia Hispana: Votas vaqueras a la medida, tradición del Sur de Texas
Lo que en un principio inicio como un...
La policía de Primera recupera artículos robados, buscan sospechoso
Por los últimos cuatro días oficiales de Primera...
