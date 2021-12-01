Home
WATCH LIVE: Officials sign agreement for full cargo facilities at Anzalduas International Bridge
Local and state officials will be at McAllen City Hall for a signing ceremony of a Donation Acceptance Agreement for full cargo facilities at the Anzalduas...
Safety tips to avoid appliance fires in your home
After the Edinburg Fire Department recently saw two...
Early voting continues in Edinburg
Early voting continues in Edinburg for mayor and...
Dec. 1, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures reaching 80s
Nov. 30, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Nov. 29, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Cowboys' McCarthy out vs. Saints after positive COVID test
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy checked into the team hotel the day after the Thanksgiving game as a precaution with COVID-19 infections spreading on his staff....
McAllen Memorial vs Corpus Christi Veterans Highlights and Postgame
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Click the video above...
First & Goal Highlights: Regional Semifinals
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- Three valley teams made...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Corte de EEUU ordena escuchar prioridades de deportación
VICTORIA, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — Un tribunal federal de apelaciones de Estados Unidos ordenó el martes una nueva audiencia del pleno de la corte sobre la...
La vacuna contra el COVID-19 aseguran los expertos, es la mejor defensa ante la nueva variante Ómicron
Aunque todavía no se han confirmado casos de...
El condado Cameron informa de 16 nuevos casos positivos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el martes 16 nuevos...
