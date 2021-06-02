Home
Valley Made, Local Strong: Moriko's Teppanyaki Grill
If you're in the mood for some good eats with a twist, Moriko's Teppanyaki Grill food truck in Edinburg has just the thing for you. ...
Abbott signs nursing home transparency law after COVID-19 pandemic leaves families in the dark
Families with loved ones in nursing home facilities...
Pharr officials remind residents of Code Red app
Pharr city officials are reminding citizens about the...
Edinburg fire chief gives tips on how to prepare for hurricane season
As hurricane season kicks off, one Valley fire department reminds residents about the basic steps they can take to be prepared and stay safe during severe...
June 2, 2021: Small chance for storms Wednesday, possible heavy rain for Thursday
June 1, 2021: First day of hurricane season off to a wet start
The first day of hurricane season is off...
Sports
The Return of Pitching Ace Loa Has Falcons Flying
LOS FRESNOS - The Los Fresnos Falcons went the entire regular season without their ace pitcher Victor Loa making a start. After suffering from an elbow...
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team...
Falcon Softball Season Ends in Sweet-16 Loss to Bowie
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcon softball...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Texas: Temen que vayan a cerrar albergues de niños migrantes
AUSTIN, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) - Una medida del gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, para cerrar más de 50 instalaciones que albergan a unos 4.000 niños migrantes...
Enfrentando la Furia:Especial de huracanes
Bienvenidos a este programa especial de huracanes. ...
Médicos afirman ver un incremento de drogas entre la juventud del Valle
Algunos médicos del Valle del sur de Texas,...
