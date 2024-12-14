Home
News
Results for runoff elections in Harlingen and Weslaco
The cities of Harlingen and Weslaco held a combined total of four runoff races on Saturday. In Harlingen, Mike Mezmar received a majority of the...
Edinburg firefighters installing smoke detectors for free for qualifying residents
Firefighters with the Edinburg Fire Department are installing...
Palmview discussing ordinance banning trucks near residential neighborhoods
Palmview city leaders are once again in talks...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024: Spotty showers with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Dec. 13, 2024: Morning mist with mild weather
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024: Clouds building, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs won't play Sunday against Charlotte with lingering knee issue
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs didn't travel with the team and will miss Sunday's game at Charlotte because of a lingering knee...
RGV High School Basketball: December 13, 2024
Highlights from Friday night basketball action between Lopez-Pace,...
La Feria Tournament: December 13, 2024
Scores: La Feria 47, Brownsville Hanna 46...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
"Operation Christmas RGV" traerá alegría y diversión familiar a El Valle
"Operation Christmas RGV" comienza a prepararse para ser una celebración llena de alegría navideña en El Valle de Río Grande. Entre las actividades destacadas, este...
Residente del Valle transforma su vida y motiva a cuidar la salud en Navidad
La temporada navideña ya está aquí y para...
Propuestas aprobadas en McAllen serán analizadas para su implementación en enero
Las propuestas A y B de McAllen, que...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days