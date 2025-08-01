Home
News
City of Brownsville asking residents for input on downtown development
Brownsville city leaders want ideas on how to improve the downtown area. They met with business owners and people who live in the area on...
Los Fresnos family starting over after fire takes away their home
A Los Fresnos family of eight has been...
More Edinburg firefighters deployed to Central Texas for flood recovery efforts
More Edinburg firefighters are heading to Kerrville for...
Weather
Friday, August 1, 2025: Breezy, isolated showers, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, July 31, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, July 30, 2025: Morning clouds, afternoon sun, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV football holds first practice of 2025 training camp
UTRGV football held their first practice of 2025 training camp on Thursday morning. It's the first of 25 practices ahead of the first gameday on August...
UTRGV women's soccer holds first practice of the 2025 season
UTRGV held it's first practice in preparation for...
Brian Schottenheimer says Cowboys DE Sam Williams is "on track to have an incredible year"
One player that could be set to make...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, August 1, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Marine Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 31, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Search
