Silver Alert issued for missing Harlingen man
A Silver Alert was issued for an 81-year-old man last seen in Harlingen. Phuoc Tran was last seen at the 22300 block of New Comes...
IDEA Brownsville campus holding COVID vaccine clinic for the public
In a partnership with DHR Health, IDEA Public...
‘There is widespread availability:’ Local healthcare providers discuss expansion of COVID boosters’ eligibility
The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots...
Nov. 19, 2021: Spotty showers, temperatures in the 70s
Clouds may fill the sky most of the day, keeping temperatures cool. We should still be near 70 degrees in the afternoon with most places...
Nov. 18, 2021: Cold front continues to move through the RGV
Click here for the latest weather updates. ...
Nov. 17, 2021: Breezy, warm with temperatures in the high 80s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 18, 2021
See the final scores below: Thursday, Nov. 18 Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time Location...
Lyssy signs for Univ. of Houston
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen High School's Thomas Lyssy...
Boys Basketball Highlights - Tuesday, November 16th
Check out some of the Boys Basketball Highlights...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Hechos Valle
Anticipan aumento de pasajeros en los aeropuertos pese a la pandemia
Se acerca la semana feriada de Acción de Gracias, viajeros y turistas visitarán a sus familiares. Y según la Administración de Seguridad en el Transporte...
Estudio vincula COVID-19 en embarazo con mortinatos
Las mujeres embarazadas que padecen COVID-19 tienen más...
Aviso de estafa de Medicare, los criminales están utilizando nuevas tácticas para robar la identidad y el dinero
El Buro de Negocios de Texas conocido por...
