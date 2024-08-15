Home
News
Pharr man convicted in stepson’s murder sentenced to 40 years
A Pharr man was convicted of murder after taking a plea deal in the shooting death of his stepson, according to Hidalgo County court documents. ...
Pet of the Week: Diva, the seven-month-old Terrier mix
Edinburg CISD to host back-to-school bash to help students get ready for new school year
Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District is hosting their...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, August 15, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, August 14, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, August 13, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour: San Benito Greyhounds
Time and time again, San Benito has proven to be one of the best and most consistent football programs in the valley. The past two...
Two-a-Day Tour: Hanna Golden Eagles
The Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles are looking to...
Two-a-Day Tour: Edinburg North Cougars
The Cougars are coming off another successful season...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pet of the Week: Diva, the seven-month-old Terrier mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Condenado a 40 años un hombre de Pharr por el asesinato de su hijastro
Un hombre de Pharr fue condenado por asesinato después de aceptar un acuerdo de culpabilidad en la muerte a tiros de su hijastro, según documentos de...
Realizan subasta de accesorios de éxitos taquilleros en Los Angeles
Una subasta de accesorios utilizados en éxitos taquilleros...
Blue Knights Brownsville TEXAS XLII LEMC realiza eventos de motociclismo
Nos visitan Juan Mireles, presidente de capítulo de...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days