Edcouch-Elsa ISD holds mass shooter training
Saturday marked the first of many training sessions for district security guards who are a part of the Guardian Program. Volunteers of the statewide-mandated initiative...
City of Mission prepares for hurricane season with cleanup project
Loads of tires, old mattresses and other unwanted...
Former employee of Starr County DA’s office pleads guilty to human smuggling
The former crime victims' coordinator for the Starr...
Weather
Saturday, May 18, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, May 17, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
At least 4 deaths in Houston, official says, as storms bring ‘life-threatening’ flood risk to Texas and Louisiana
Originally Published: 16 MAY 24 09:00 ET ...
Sports
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights 5-17
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Six valley teams entered the UIL Regional Quarterfinals. Four of them taking each other on in a valley versus matchup. ...
UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights 5-17
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- UIL Regional Semifinal...
Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa talks 9-round TKO win over Magdaleno and what's to come
WESLACO, TEXAS -- Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa...
Community
KRGV Cares Closet campaign ends
Thanks to our views, the KRGV Cares Closet campaign collected a total of $12,635 in monetary donations. The campaign sought to collect $10,000 in monetary...
KRGV Cares Closet: Former Edinburg Children's hospital patient shares his story
A former patient at the Edinburg children's hospital...
Ronald McDonald House Charities supporting families of hospitalized children
Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas - Family...
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: Estudio explora reducir desigualdades en cáncer en mujeres en EE.UU.
Se espera que en Estados Unidos durante 2024 se diagnostiquen más de dos millones de casos nuevos de cáncer. Un nuevo estudio de la sociedad estadounidense...
Un detenido tras encontrar restos humanos en vivienda en Edinburg
Una persona se encuentra bajo custodia, pero se...
Policía de Edinburg: un niño de 6 años muere ahogado en la piscina de un complejo de apartamentos
Una investigación de ahogamiento está en marcha en...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
