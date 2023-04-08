Home
News
Gov. Greg Abbott backs call for pardon for Daniel Perry, who killed Austin protester in 2020
" Gov. Greg Abbott backs call for pardon for Daniel Perry, who killed Austin protester in 2020 " was first published by The Texas Tribune,...
Former Edinburg CISD teacher arrested on drug charge out on bond
A former middle school teacher with the Edinburg...
Mission Walmart briefly evacuated after lint in HVAC unit catches on fire, fire chief says
A Walmart in Mission reopened Saturday afternoon after...
Weather
Saturday, April 8, 2023: Cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 80s
Friday, April 7, 2023: Cloudy and rainy with temperatures in the 60s
Thursday, April 6, 2023: Cloudy with rain, temps in the 60
Sports
Donna Powerlifter Tributes State Championship to her Late Brother
DONNA, TEXAS -- Donna High Senior Rhonda Valdez was hit by tragedy earlier this year. Her 27-year-old brother suddenly died in a car accident. When she...
Vipers Swept in G-League Finals - Blue Coats Win Title in Edinburg
EDINBURG - The Vipers hopes for a 5th...
RGV Sends Three Boys Clubs to Elite Eight - Region IV Semifinal Scores
BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS 6A - Region IV...
Programming
Noticias RGV
Corazón del Valle: Doctor advierte sobre las alarmantes estadísticas de diabetes en el Valle
En Corazón Del Valle, el Dr. Rafael Rafols del RGV Wound Doc, habla del tema de la diabetes tras las graves estadísticas elevadas en la comunidad...
La Entrevista: Estrena 'La Usurpadora, El Musical' en cines
En La Entrevista, Susana Salveta, actriz y cantante...
Cuida tu Bolsillo: La importancia de un plan de retiro 401K
Mario Gutiérrez, asesor financiero, visita nuestros estudios de...
Search
