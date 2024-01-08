Home
Monday, Jan. 8, 2024: Windy, very warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
City of Weslaco reinstates stage 2 water restrictions
With low water levels, the city of Weslaco...
Edinburg police: Loose Emu dies after being captured
An Emu loose in Edinburg died Sunday after...
Weather
Monday, Jan. 8, 2024: Windy, very warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023: Breezy and mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023: nice day with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
HS High School Soccer Tournament Highlights 1-4
Click on the video above for highlights from the McAllen ISD Girls Soccer Showcase and the Brownsville ISD Boys Soccer Tournament
Cowboys need to smooth the rough edges of their offense as they look toward the playoffs
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott's sporadic offense...
McAllen Cheer Headed to Nationals
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High Cheer took first...
Programming
Community
Salvation Army distributes Tim's Coats to families in need
The Salvation Army distributed hundreds of coats on Friday to families in need thanks to money collected from Channel 5 News’ Tim’s coats campaign. Thanks...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Gulf Coast Toad
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: Tener una mascota ayuda a cumplir a sus metas
Si sus propósitos para el nuevo año incluyen ejercitarse más, comer saludablemente o mejorar su salud mental, podría encontrar la motivación para mantener sus metas con...
Un Emú fallece poco después de ser capturado por la policía de Edinburg
En domingo, alrededor de las 8:21 a.m., los...
Pastelería en Edinburg compite en concurso nacional de repostería
Una pastelería local de Edinburg celebra su avance...
