Alamo teen arrested in connection with a shooting at basketball courts
Alamo police have charged a teenager with several crimes, including shooting at another person. Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis said the shooting started as an...
New secondary inspection station in Roma to handle overflow
A new commercial truck inspection station in Roma...
Valley officials finalizing voting results for May elections
Results for the May elections are still being...
Weather
Monday, May 6, 2024: Breezy and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, May 5, 2024: Breezy and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, May 4, 2024: Warm and humid with a high of 93°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Amari Cooper visits McAllen to promote Chess
MCALLEN, Texas -- Five-time NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Amari Cooper visited the RGV this weekend to help promote the sport of chess at the youth...
UIL Baseball Bi-District Round Highlights and Scores
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- UIL Baseball continued...
UIL Softball Area Round Highlights and Scores
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- UIL Softball continued...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 6, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Guinea pig
Noticias RGV
Banco de Alimentos del Valle se une a la campaña de recolección de comida
El Banco de Alimentos del Valle del Río Grande se suma a la iniciativa de colecta de alimentos no perecederos, en el marco de la campaña...
Lunes 6 de Mayo: Noche parcialmente nublada con temperaturas en los 80 °F
Para seguir a Karen Gonzalez, haz clic aquí...
Salud y Vida: Realizan ensayos para combatir las alergias al cacahuate
Uno de cada 50 niños en Estados Unidos...
