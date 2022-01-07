Home
News
Deaf, hard of hearing community express struggle with communicating amid pandemic
The challenges during a pandemic are even more significant for people who have trouble hearing. In Hidalgo County, there are about 200,000 people who suffer...
Edinburg receives complaint over electronic scooters blocking sidewalks, ramps
The city of Edinburgh electric scooters have only...
La Joya ISD trustee pleads guilty in bribery conspiracy
A La Joya Independent School District (LJISD) trustee...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Jan. 6, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 5, 2021: Sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Jan. 4, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
RGVCA West All-Star Team Preview
MCALLEN, TEXAS - We gave you an inside look on the RGVCA East team, so now we hopped over to the West side to show you...
UTRGV MBB prepares for hectic schedule
EDINBURG, Texas -- The UTRGV men's basketball team...
RGVCA East All-Star team preview
HARLINGEN, Texas -- The RGVCA All-star is this...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hombre buscado por asalto agravado con arma mortal arrestado en Puerto Isabel
Ya se encuentra en custodia de las autoridades en Pueto Isabel un hombre que por más des dos semanas se mantuvo prófugo de la ley. ...
Accidente involucrando dos vehículos en McAllen cierra parte de la avenida Nolana
El Departamento de Policía de McAllen está investigando...
Continúa la investigación de incendio en ferretería de Pharr
A pesar del feroz incendio que destruyo la...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days