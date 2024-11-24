Home
News
Peñitas man sentenced in deadly drive-by shooting
A 21-year-old Peñitas man pleaded guilty on Friday to a murder charge in connection with a 2022 drive-by shooting that killed one man, court records show....
Man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 Christmas Day crash
A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years...
Edinburg’s Thanksgiving food drive delivers 1,000 turkeys
Hundreds of volunteers packed bags filled with turkeys...
Weather
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024: Warm and breezy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024: Sunny, warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Nov. 22, 2024: Nice afternoon, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First and Goal: Highlights from Area Playoffs
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X . Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 below: ...
Area Round Preview: Brownsville Veterans Chargers
A big win over Edinburg to open the...
Area Round Preview: PSJA North Raiders
The PSJA North Raiders are set to battle...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Yoshi, the Leopard Gecko
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Avances en supervivencia del cáncer de pulmón y los retos por superar
El cáncer de pulmón tiene más de medio millón de personas comprometidas cada año con tratamientos para vencerla, un nuevo reporte le ofrece esperanzas a pacientes...
Universidades del sistema UT ofrecerán matrícula gratuita a familias que califiquen
A partir de este otoño, más universidades dentro...
Policía de Brownsville arresta a sospechosos de robo vehicular con ayuda de GPS y Dron
Gracias al GPS de una camioneta robada, la...
