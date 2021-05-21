Home
News
Texas families with students receiving free or reduced lunches could be eligible for up to $1,200 in food aid
" Texas families with students receiving free or reduced lunches could be eligible for up to $1,200 in food aid " was first published by...
Edinburg house fire sparked by lightning strike during Wednesday storm
Fire investigators in Edinburg confirmed Thursday that a...
May 21, 2021: Partly sunny skies with highs in upper 80s
Weather
May 21, 2021: Partly sunny skies with highs in upper 80s
Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than...
May 20, 2021: Cool start to the morning with high of mid-80s
Sports
H-E-B Park, Toros to Host Rayados for Friendly July 4th
EDINBURG - H-E-B Park, Rio Grande Valley FC, and Primetime Sports & Entertainment will host Liga MX’s Club de Fútbol de Monterrey in the inaugural Copa...
Falcons Ready For Austin Bowie in Regional Semifinals
LOS FRESNOS - On Thursday the Los Fresnos...
Weslaco's Figueroa Captures WBC World Title With 7th Round Win Over Luis Nery
CARSON CITY, CA - Weslaco's own Brandon Figueroa...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Reducen fianza al conductor que manejo en sentido contrario y fue acusado de causar un choque mortal entre 5 automóviles en Edinburg
El miércoles, un juez redujo la fianza para un hombre de Nebraska de 29 años acusado de causar un choque de cinco autos en Edinburg que...
Policía: Hallan cuerpo en un camión frente a tienda de servicio rápido de Edinburg
El Departamento de Policía de Edinburg investiga el...
Funcionario del censo elogia al condado Cameron
Estuvo de visita en el condado Cameron el...
x
Radar
7 Days