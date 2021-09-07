Home
Britney Spears' father files to end court conservatorship
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' father filed Tuesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years. ...
Valley nonprofit reports record increase in donations after abortion bill passed
The new Texas law banning abortions after six...
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 356 positive cases
Cameron County on Tuesday crossed the 50,000 mark...
Sept. 7, 2021: Spotty afternoon showers with temperatures in high 90s
Labor Day 2021: Mainly sunny, temperatures in high 90s
Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021: Breezy and hot
Sports
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's Youtube page and the KRGV Sports Facebook page at 11 p.m....
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 3, 2021
Harlingen South vs Sharyland Pioneer FINAL SCORE:...
UTRGV Athletics Takes Next Step To Adding FCS Football
EDINBURG - The UTRGV Athletic Department took its...
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
EEUU protegerá a quienes quieran abortar en Texas, mientras que una clínica en el Valle se ha vuelto recursiva
A las mujeres se les ha hecho más difícil interrumpir un embarazo ahora las clínicas de aborto en Texas se encuentran cómo se dice comúnmente en...
Un sospechoso de una serie de robos de automóviles es arrestado
Un sospechoso de una serie de robos de...
¿Cuál es el acceso a la marihuana medicinal en el Valle del Río Grande?
Otra ley que entró en efecto en Texas...
