American Rescue Plan funds help Valley students combat learning loss
Schools across the Rio Grande Valley will soon receive millions of dollars in stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan. The monumental funding is part...
Valley doctors see increase of kids sick with viral illnesses
Parents and doctors across the Valley say kids...
Concerns rise among Valley parents over COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
COVID-19 concerns continue to grow among parents in...
Weather
Aug. 30, 2021: Mostly sunny with temperatures in high 90s
Saturday: Aug 28, 2021: Highs in the 90s, spotty thunderstorms
Aug. 27, 2021: Thunderstorms in spots, temperatures in 90s
Sports
First & Goal Powerl Poll: Week One
Check out the Week One First and Goal Power Poll as KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio ranks the best teams in the RGV. ...
Five Star Plays - Week One
Check out the 5-Star Plays for Week One...
First & Goal: Highlights from Aug. 27, 2021
Mercedes Tigers vs Brownsville Hanna FINAL SCORE:...
Programming
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
Violentas protestas de migrantes en Tapachula, Chiapas
Con palos y golpes cientos de migrantes en caravanas, pasaron los retenes de inmigración en el estado de Chiapas en México su destino los Estados Unidos....
El cónsul adscrito al consulado de México en Brownsville dice estar preparado para servir a los connacionales
La oficina del consulado de México en Brownsville...
El costo de la guerra: Miles de vidas y billones de dólares
Aviones militares de Estados Unidos sacaron el lunes...
