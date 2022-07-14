Home
Brownsville residents raising concerns over illegal dump site
Residents are asking the city of Brownsville to step in and stop illegal dumping in their area. Laurel Steinberg and her husband, Bill, walk their...
Governor: Uvalde video 'shocking' account of police response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott...
Many Texans are still wary of the electric grid’s reliability and complied with ERCOT’s requests to conserve power this week
" Many Texans are still wary of...
Weather
July 14, 2022: Thunderstorms in spots, temperatures in high 90s
July 13, 2022: Spotty showers with temperatures in the triple digits
July 12, 2022: Temperatures to hit 102 degrees
Sports
Colombian Striker Frank Gaviria's Journey to RGV FC
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Colombian striker Frank Gaviria joins RGV FC halfway through the USL Championship season. The forward played in the third division in Spain and...
San Juan 12U baseball headed to PWS South Zone championship
SAN JUAN, Texas -- The South Zone championship...
Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys running...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Palm Valley Animal Society experiencing overcrowding in shelters
Palm Valley Animal Society is experiencing overcrowding. There are over 1,500 pets and more arrive daily. Palm Valley Animal Society is in need of...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - July 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Hechos Valle
Los precios de la gasolina caen durante la economía actual
Los precios de la gasolina están bajando y la gran pregunta que se hacen muchos es ¿cuánto durará? A lo que segun expertos la prediccion...
Conferencia de seguridad publica en harlingen
La ciudad de harlingen y el distrito escolar...
Educadores locales reaccionan al video uvalde
El asombro de maestros y expertos después de...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
