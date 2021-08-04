Home
DPS: 11 dead, 13 injured after crash in Encino
Eleven people are dead and 13 are injured after a van carrying two dozen people flipped over in Encino Wednesday afternoon, according to Texas Department of...
Highway 4 reopens after SpaceX moves B4 booster to orbital launchpad
Highway 4 near Boca Chica Beach in Brownsville...
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up...
Weather
Aug. 4, 2021: Rain chances increase in the afternoon
Aug. 3, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in 90s
Aug. 2, 2021: Mainly dry with temperatures in high 90s
Sports
2021 Two-A-Day Tour: Weslaco Panthers
The Weslaco Panthers look to make the playoffs for the third straight year under Roy Stroman, but they return only three starters total in 2021. Check...
2021 Two-A-Day Tour: Harlingen Cardinals
Harlingen Cardinals prepare for the 2021 season as...
Texas-born Italian sprints from unknown to Bolt's successor
TOKYO (AP) — The 100 meters at the...
Programming
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
Sheriff: 9 muertos y 12 heridos tras accidente en Encino
Nueve personas murieron y 12 resultaron heridas después de que una camioneta que transportaba a casi dos docenas de personas volcó en Encino el miércoles por...
Se instalan refugios temporales de emergencia ante el aumento de migrantes en McAllen
En respuesta al hacinamiento en el Centro de...
Farmacia en Mission extiende sus horarios hasta la media noche para la vacunación contra el covid
A raíz del aumento en casos positivos de...
