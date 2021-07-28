Home
SPI fisherman fighting for his life after contracting flesh-eating bacteria
A popular South Padre Island fisherman is fighting for his life after contracting a flesh eating bacteria. The fisherman – known as “Skipper Mock” -...
Parents react to CDC guideline recommending students mask up in schools
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
TSC partnership will provide scholarships to students of Mexican descent
A partnership between Texas Southmost College and the...
Weather
July 28, 2021: Spotty showers, highs in the mid-90s
July 27, 2021: Weak storms in spots, highs in mid-90s
July 26, 2021: Hot and humid with highs in mid-90s
Sports
Camping with the Cowboys - Day Seven
The Dallas Cowboys have begun their road to the Super Bowl with the start of training camp in Oxnard, California. Here is the latest update from...
Marichalar Named Santa Rosa Head Football Coach
SANTA ROSA - On Monday Joe Marichalar found...
Dallas Cowboys training camp - Day Four
OXNARD, Calif. -- Channel 5 wraps up live...
Community
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the Salvation Army teamed up to encourage the public to help provide fans to those in need! Due to...
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
Hechos Valle
Restricción a transporte de migrantes una nueva orden ejecutiva en Texas
Este miércoles, el gobernador Greg Abbott emitió una orden ejecutiva que restringe el transporte terrestre de los migrantes que pudieran presentan un riesgo de llevar el...
Cientos de casas están bajo el agua, aun después de un mes de las más recientes lluvias
Otro día lluvioso en el Valle, lo que...
Vacuna de Pfizer protege contra COVID por al menos 6 meses
WASHINGTON (AP) - La efectividad de la vacuna...
