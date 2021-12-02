Home
Cameron County reports 22 new positive cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Tuesday reported 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no new coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County...
Emergency SNAP benefits extended through the month of December
More than $308 million will be provided to...
AAA Texas: Gas prices drop as demand falls
The statewide gas price average in Texas is...
Weather
Dec. 2, 2021: Stray showers, temperatures in 80s
Dec. 1, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures reaching 80s
Nov. 30, 2021: Partly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Sports
UTRGV Drops Physical Game to TAMU-CC
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 83-77 as part of the...
McAllen ISD Removes Interim Tag: Names Patterson Memorial Head Football Coach
MCALLEN - Moses Patterson took the reigns of...
Cowboys' McCarthy out vs. Saints after positive COVID test
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy checked into the...
Programming
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
Hechos Valle
Segundo caso de la variante Ómicron confirmado en Estados Unidos
En Estados Unidos se confirma el segundo caso de la variante del coronavirus Ómicron, la persona vive en Minnesota y recientemente viajo a la ciudad de...
Restos encontrados en el Arroyo son identificados como un hombre desaparecido, confirma la policía de Harlingen
La policía de Harlingen confirmó el jueves que...
Biden develará nueva estrategia para combatir el COVID
WASHINGTON (AP) - El presidente Joe Biden se...
Daytime
