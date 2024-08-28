Home
News
National Republicans support Mayra Flores with group’s first Texas-focused ad buy
" National Republicans support Mayra Flores with group’s first Texas-focused ad buy " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization...
Ken Paxton’s vote harvesting investigation in South Texas renews questions over politiqueras
" Ken Paxton’s vote harvesting investigation in...
Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore multibillion-dollar student debt plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 96°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Aug. 26, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 96°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
CeeDee Lamb has his money, now the All-Pro receiver wants the Cowboys to re-up with QB Dak Prescott
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Now that CeeDee Lamb has a contract that could keep him with the Dallas Cowboys through 2028, the All-Pro receiver is ready...
Two-a-Day Tour: Mission Veterans Patriots
After a rare down year in 2022, the...
Two-a-Day Tour: Hidalgo Pirates
The 2023 football season for the Hidalgo Pirates...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024:
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, August, 25, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Angelina Jolie recibe premio en la categoría Impact Media
Angelina Jolie será homenajeada en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto. El 8 de septiembre recibirá un premio en la categoría Impact Media en...
El Festival Internacional de Cine del Sur de Texas llega a Edinburg
Magdiel Castle, subdirector de artes culturales, visita Noticias...
Circle K de McAllen y Harlingen ofrecen 30 centavos de descuento en gasolina por galón
Según un comunicado de prensa, algunos locales Circle...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days