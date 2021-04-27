Home
Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 90 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 90 positive cases of COVID-19. Three women and two men died as a result of the...
Race for Harlingen District 5 Commissioner seat draws two opponents
The race for the city of Harlingen District...
ARISE nonprofit organization pushes Pharr residents to cast vote
With the May 1 election is fast approaching,...
April 27, 2021: Windy and humid conditions, cloud coverage expected for Tuesday
A lot of cloud coverage that started Tuesday morning will stick around for the rest of the day. Partly cloudy conditions will stick around for...
Warm and muggy weather conditions to start the week
Happy Monday! The morning will start off...
Cool front, scattered showers possible in Rio Grande Valley this weekend
Happy Friday! Temperatures will hit the low...
Progreso Track Star Signs with Ranger College
PROGRESO - Distance runner Rudy Sandoval signed his letter of intent on Monday to join Ranger College in Ranger Texas after a stellar cross country and...
High School Baseball Scores and Highlights 4/27/21
Boys Baseball Scores Monday, April 26th ...
Paula Dodge Retiring After 26 Years with Bulldogs
MCALLEN - Earlier this year, McAllen's head volleyball...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa 4 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus, 90 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el martes cuatro muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 90 casos positivos de COVID-19. Tres mujeres y dos hombres murieron como...
México supera las 345.000 muertes por COVID-19
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - México superó el...
Candidatos a comisionado en Brownsville realizan sus últimos esfuerzos en la votaciones tempranas
La votación anticipada termina hoy y con una...
