HCSO: Argument ends with man shooting girlfriend in the head
An 18-year-old man remains in jail after his girlfriend was found with a gunshot wound to her head. Samuel Rubio faces a charge of criminal...
Edinburg fire chief gives tips on how to prepare for hurricane season
As hurricane season kicks off, one Valley fire...
Texas families with students receiving free or reduced-price lunches could be eligible for up to $1,200 in food aid
" Texas families with students receiving free...
As hurricane season kicks off, one Valley fire department reminds residents about the basic steps they can take to be prepared and stay safe during severe...
June 2, 2021: Small chance for storms Wednesday, possible heavy rain for Thursday
June 1, 2021: First day of hurricane season off to a wet start
The first day of hurricane season is off...
Sports
The Return of Pitching Ace Loa Has Falcons Flying
LOS FRESNOS - The Los Fresnos Falcons went the entire regular season without their ace pitcher Victor Loa making a start. After suffering from an elbow...
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team...
Falcon Softball Season Ends in Sweet-16 Loss to Bowie
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcon softball...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Inspección sorpresiva en las cárceles del condado Cameron
Las cárceles del condado Cameron se encuentran bajo inspección por parte de elementos de la Comisión de Texas en protocolos carcelarios, la visita fue sorpresiva. ...
Encarcelan a un hombre de 18 años después de que encontraron a su novia con una herida de bala en la cabeza
Samuel Rubio enfrenta un cargo de intento criminal...
El jefe de bomberos de Edinburg presenta su plan de prevención contra inundaciones
Tras el inicio oficial de la temporada de...
