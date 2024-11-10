Home
Pharr motor sports shop calling for ATV/UTV safety ahead of the holidays
With the holiday season approaching, one motor sports shop has a reminder for the Rio Grande Valley about ATV and UTV safety. F&T Valley Motor...
Brownsville teens raising funds for mental health patients
Every Saturday morning, a group of high school...
Cameron County beaches reopen following activity from Rafael
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. ordered the...
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024: Stray shower, highs approaching 90
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Nov. 8, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Vipers open up the season with a win over Memphis Hustle
RGV Vipers pick up their first win of the season against Memphis hustle 103-97. Watch Full Highlights above.
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 8, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 10, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Gummy, the blue-tongued Skink
Contests
Noticias RGV
Riesgos de darles melatonina a niños
Es un suplemento popular que puede ayudar con el sueño, pero la ingesta de melatonina está enviando más niños a la sala de emergencias, según un...
Nueva campaña busca prevenir muertes en pistas de Texas
En el año 2023, se registró 138 muertes...
Pistoleros dejan 10 muertos y 13 heridos en un bar en el centro de México
HUEHUETOCA, México (AP) — Pistoleros abrieron fuego en...
Take 5
