San Benito seeking input from residents on new comprehensive plan
San Benito city leaders held a Wednesday workshop to discuss updating their five-year plan for the city. Dozens of people attended the workshop and voiced...
San Benito city manager discusses failed petition to remove city commissioners, mayor
San Benito’s mayor and city commissioners remain in...
Boaters offering excursions to watch upcoming SpaceX launch at sea
Several boat operators are offering excursions to let...
Weather
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Valley continues seeing record-breaking heat in November
The National Weather Service in Brownsville says this...
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024: AM fog, PM sun, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV baseball lands Los Fresnos star catcher Sebastian Barrera
Los Fresnos catcher Sebastian Barrera signed to play Division I baseball at UTRGV on Wednesday evening. Barrera verbally committed to the university when he was...
Harlingen South's Josh Ruiz signs to play baseball at OLLU
Harlingen South Hawks pitcher and infielder Josh Ruiz...
Mcallen Holiday Parade brings Cowboys Legends
McAllen International Airport -- The McAllen Holiday Parade...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Nov. 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
South Texas College y South Texas ISD lanzan programa para futuros asistentes legales
South Texas College y South Texas ISD cuentan con un programa de prácticas profesionales para que estudiantes de preparatoria estén mejor preparados para una carrera en...
San Benito prepara feria de vacunación para mascotas
La policía de San Benito y el Departamento...
Fundación en San Benito apoya la rehabilitación de personas y su reintegración a la sociedad
Una fundación sin fines de lucro en San...
Noticias RGV
