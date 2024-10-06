Home
LUPE hosting three events to help Valley residents register to vote
LUPE is hosting three events on Monday to help people register to vote at their offices in San Juan, Alton and San Benito. Staff will...
Hidalgo County 4 asking residents for feedback on road expansion
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 is asking residents for...
City of Mercedes now designated as Certified Local Government
The city of Mercedes has a new honor,...
Weather
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico and could intensify to hurricane threatening Florida
MIAMI (AP) — A storm system that was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday and forecasters warned it could...
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024: Heavy rain at times, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Oct. 4, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick will be livestreamed in this article and KRGV's YouTube page and the KRGV Sports' Facebook page at...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer
The Brownsville Veterans Chargers took down the Sharyland...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the Great Plains Rat Snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Salud y Vida: El riesgo de los productos químicos
Las sustancias químicas pueden poner en peligro su vida y casi todo el mundo ha estado expuesto a ellos. Ahora, los científicos tienen una idea...
Madre de Alton acusada después de que encontraran a un niño solo en la calle
Una madre en Alton que fue arrestada después...
McAllen inaugura mural 'Naranjas y Hierro' en antiguo edificio de trenes
En la ciudad de McAllen por "American Freight...
