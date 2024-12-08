Home
News
Jay-Z accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old in 2000 incident along with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Originally Published: 08 DEC 24 19:41 ET Updated: 08 DEC 24 19:52 ET By Kara Scannell and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN (CNN) — A...
New program combating porch pirates in Elsa
Elsa residents in fear of having porch pirates...
Cameron County holding free tuberculosis testing following possible exposure at Harlingen nursing homes
Free tuberculosis testing will be provided in Harlingen...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024: Morning showers with temperatures in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024: Late showers, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Dec. 6, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
Last month, the RGV Seahawks girls flag football 8U and 12U teams took home first place at Texas state championship. "I was so happy because...
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Stephen F. Austin...
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
The UTRGV women's basketball team fell to Abilene...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 8, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m. Can't...
Tim's Coats 2024 raised more than $16K in donations
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Claudia Sheinbaum visita por primera vez Tamaulipas como presidenta de México
Claudia Sheinbaum visitó por primera vez Tamaulipas como presidenta de México el domingo. La visita fue como parte de su agenda en la frontera, y...
Doctor discute prevención de neumonía
Todos los años en Estados Unidos, la neumonía...
Hombre muerto, otro herido tras choque en Pharr
Un hombre está muerto y otro está en...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days