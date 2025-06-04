Home
Palm Valley Animal Society in urgent need of fosters, adopters
Palm Valley Animal Society has sent out an urgent call for help. The animal shelter is hoping to find homes for nearly two dozen dogs...
Justice Department sues Texas over in-state tuition for students without legal residency
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on...
McAllen ISD 1st grader becomes published writer
She's in first grade and already a published...
Weather
Wednesday, June 4, 2025: Hot, humid and breezy
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, June 3, 2025: Cloudy morning, sunny afternoon with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, June 2, 2025: Hazy & breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
Johan Bonilla and Edson Montoya signed their letters of intent to play at Richard J. Daley College in Chicago. Montoya is a multiple time all-district...
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on June 8
Spurs third-year forward Julian Champagnie is coming down...
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season
The RGV Vipers announced November 15th, January 3rd,...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Whataburger invita a la comunidad a una carrera deportiva
El evento 'Whataburgen Run' se realizará en Edinburg. Ubicación: Parque Municipal de Edinburg. Invitado: Eduardo Villanueva, presidente del Consejo. Vea el video para...
Seleccionan estudiantes de taekwondo del Valle para participar en un torneo en Tailandia
La Río Grande Valley Taekwondo League, promueve el...
Ciudadano salvadoreño sentenciado por agredir a un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza en Río Grande City
Un ciudadano salvadoreño ha sido sentenciado a una...
