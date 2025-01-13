Home
News
Mexican cattle banned from Texas due to screwworm threat
" Mexican cattle banned from Texas due to screwworm threat " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs...
Texas Legislature 101: How bills become laws — and how you can participate in the process
" Texas Legislature 101: How bills become...
Monday, Jan. 13, 2025: Breezy with cool temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Monday, Jan. 13, 2025: Breezy with cool temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025: Mild day with a high of 70°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025: Afternoon sunshine, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Brownsville Lopez takes the Battle of Southmost
Brownsville, TX -- Brownsville Lopez takes the Battle of Southmost to open up District play.
Cotton Bowl Post game with KJ Doyle
Arlington, TX -- Sports Director KJ Doyle is...
Kristopher Perez signs Letter of Intent with University of Houston
Edinburg, TX -- Edinburg Vela's Track and Field...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Jan. 12, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, at 11 a.m. Can't see the...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 10, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Dash the ferret
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Mercado de Brownsville invita a la comunidad a un festival nocturno
Nadia Hernández e Irma Cervantes, representantes de Mercado Luna, visitan Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad a un evento de diversión en el Lucky In...
Lunes 13 de Enero: Fresco con brisa, temperaturas en los 63s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Hombre arrestado tras atrincherarse contra policía de Edinburg
Un hombre fue arrestado después de que la...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days