Domestic violence is up in Texas. Survivors and supporters hope lawmakers will take action.
" Domestic violence is up in Texas. Survivors and supporters hope lawmakers will take action. " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit,...
Trump signs a plan for reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners, ushering in economic uncertainty
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday...
Texas to execute man for 2004 murders of strip club manager and friend
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who...
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025: Drizzle, breezy and chilly, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025: Hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025: Very warm, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Harlingen South tennis star Diego Garcia signs with Concordia
Harlingen South tennis star Diego Garcia signed on to play at Concordia on Wednesday. He follows in his older brothers footsteps who also played at...
Sharyland ISD wrestlers prepare for State Meet
The UIL Wrestling State Championships are taking place...
PSJA WR Caleb Salas commits to play college football at ETBU
PSJA wide receiver Caleb Salas signed on to...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 10, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Programa ofrece financiamiento para construir viviendas en el Valle
Linda Marin, representante de Come Dream Come Build, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad sobre las ayudas y fondos federales disponibles en el Valle...
McAllen presenta su cuarto informe de gobierno con nuevas inversiones
El alcalde de McAllen Javier Villalobos, ofreció su...
¿Podría Canadá convertirse realmente en el 51er estado de EEUU? Esto es lo que se necesitaría
WASHINGTON (AP) — El presidente Donald Trump ha...
