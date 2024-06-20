Home
Tropical Storm Alberto weakens over northeast Mexico after heavy rains killed 3
TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto, the season's first named storm, weakened Thursday as it moved inland over northeast Mexico after bringing heavy rains to...
Thursday, June 20, 2024: Alberto downgrades to a tropical depression
The National Hurricane Center announced Tropical Storm Alberto...
Drainage improvement projects being put to the test for Las Brisas community
Wednesday’s rain from Tropical Storm Alberto brought back...
Weather
WATCH LIVE: Tornado watch issued across the Valley
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the...
Sports
RGV East West All-Star Softball Game Preview
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- The RGV East West All Star game is happening on Saturday, June 22nd at 7 p.m. at Donna High School Softball...
Jediah Chavarin-Rivens signs letter of intent to play basketball at TLU
WESLACO, TEXAS -- Jediah Chavarin-Rivens signed his national...
UTRGV to host Youth Basketball Camp in Brownsville June 24-26
WESLACO, TEXAS -- UTRGV Head Basketball Coach, Kahil...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Giant cave cockroach
Noticias RGV
Gobernador Gregg Abbott declara en emergencia los condados del Valle del Río Grande
Gregg Abbott, gobernador de Texas, emitió una declaración de desastre para varios condados, incluidos los cuatro condados del Valle del Río Grande. Abbot ordenó desplegar...
La tormenta tropical Alberto provoca fuertes lluvias en el seco noreste de México; deja 3 muertos
TAMPICO, México (AP) — La tormenta tropical Alberto,...
Jueves 20 de Junio: Tormenta tropical Alberto cambia a depresión tropical
El Centro Nacional de Huracanes anunció que la...
