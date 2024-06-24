Home
Cameron County reopens beaches closed due to Tropical Storm Alberto
After nearly a week since they were closed, Cameron County announced on Monday the reopening of several of their beaches. The following beaches were reopened...
Woman killed in Monte Alto dog attack identified
Authorities identified the woman killed by one of...
Car dealerships in North America revert to pens and paper after cyberattacks on software provider
NEW YORK (AP) — Car dealerships in North...
Weather
Monday, June 24, 2024: Chance of scattered thunderstorms continue
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, June 23, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, June 22, 2024: Chance of scattered thunderstorms continues
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Sha'Carri Richardson sprints onto US Olympic team after winning 100 in 10.71 seconds
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two steps before she reached the finish line, Sha'Carri Richardson started pounding her chest. She knew she had it won. Anyone...
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
McAllen native Shaine Casas, 24, earned a qualifying...
Shaine Casas makes U.S. Olympic team
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaine Casas looked at the...
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 21, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Orinoco crocodile
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Identifican a la mujer fallecida tras ataque de un perro en Monte Alto
Las autoridades identificaron a la mujer asesinada por uno de sus perros en Monte Alto. El viernes, los agentes de la Oficina del Sheriff del...
Concesionarios de automóviles en EEUU afectados por ciberataque
NUEVA YORK (AP) — Numerosos concesionarios de automóviles...
Aumentan los accidentes automovilísticos en temporada de verano
TxDOT se une con las agencias estatales y...
