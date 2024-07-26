Home
News
Over 2 thousand backpacks to be distributed in Mercedes
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office will be distributing over 2,000 backpacks on Wednesday, July 31, in Mercedes. The backpacks will be filled assorted school supplies...
McAllen providing supplies during back to school bash
Students are being invited to bring their own...
New building to help train firefighters at STC facility
A two-story building in Pharr will show future...
Weather
Friday, July 26, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, July 25, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, July 24, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp
Watch part two of our live coverage of the first day of the Dallas Cowboys training camp below:
Cowboys open training camp more concerned with playoff success than contractual uncertainty
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Owner Jerry Jones knows...
Edinburg Alums Coaching Athletes for Games of Texas
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - Edinburg alums spent this week...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Cardboard the ornate box turtle
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Waldo, the long-haired tabby cat
Connect
Noticias RGV
Presentan conferencia 'La Ciencia del Amor' en McAllen
Beto Sevilla y Selene Ceja visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para promocionar un evento social llamado "La Ciencia del Amor" el cual se realizará el...
Aclaran las ausencias de Lamb y los contratos de Prescott y Parsons
Cada equipo enfrenta esta situación, no es nada...
Cowboys se alistan para su entrenamiento previo a la temporada 2024
Arranca el campamento de los Dallas Cowboys iniciando...
Take 5
