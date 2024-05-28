Home
Semi-trailer caught fire on expressway in Pharr, causes traffic delays
A semi-trailer caught fire on Expressway 83 near Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Pharr. The City of Pharr posted on their Facebook page that the fire...
Made in the 956 Update: My Body Pilates to open new location in McAllen
One Rio Grande Valley business is about to...
Smart Living: Beating work burnout
Heavy workloads and deadline pressures have more and...
Weather
Tuesday, May 28, 2024: Late stray storm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, May 27, 2024: Late stray storm, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, May 25, 2024: Triple digit temperatures in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Weslaco High & Harlingen South Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-27
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Weslaco High is back to the UIL Softball State Tournament (last appearance in 2016) after winning against San Antonio Brennan in the...
McAllen Memorial Baseball Regional SemiFinal Highlights 5-25
CABANISS, Texas -- McAllen Memorial Baseball has made...
Brownsville Lopez's Patricia Vivar signs for Missouri Valley Wrestling
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Lopez's Patricia Vivar signed...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 27, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 24, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Blue-tongued skink
Alejandra Rodriguez from the Gladys Porter Zoo is...
Noticias RGV
Semirremolque se incendia en la autopista de Pharr y provoca retrasos en el tráfico
Un semirremolque se incendió este martes en la autopista 83 cerca de Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen en Pharr. La ciudad de Pharr publicó en su página...
Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Starr investiga un tiroteo en un apartamento
Las autoridades de la ciudad de Rio Grande...
Martes 28 de Mayo: Parcialmente nublado con temperaturas en los 80 °F
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
