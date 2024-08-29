Home
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Injured man found in Cameron Park leads to arrests of two wanted subjects
An injured man who was found on Tuesday...
Sheriff’s office: San Benito father arrested after child found dehydrated and covered in insect bites
A 29-year-old San Benito man is in custody...
Weather
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 96°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA North Raiders
The PSJA North Raiders are one of the most dominant programs in the Valley. They lost majority of their starters to graduation, but this year...
Two-a-Day Tour: Brownsville Veterans Chargers
Brownsville Veterans Memorial is coming off an historic...
WATCH: Valley High School Football Preview Show
The Channel 5 Sports team is getting you...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024:
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, August, 25, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Jueves 29 de Agosto: Tormentas dispersas, temperaturas en los 96s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Conozca Sus Derechos: Suspensión temporal del Parole in Place
Este lunes 26 de agosto, un juez federal...
Estudiantes de Edinburg participan en documental musical de Netflix
Este jueves se estrena un nuevo documental sobre...
