Starr County man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child
A Starr County man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child over a decade ago, according to the office of 229th District Attorney Gocha Allen...
Valley farmers anticipate poor season due to lack of water
Farmers across the Rio Grande Valley are anticipating...
Edinburg man sentenced to 30 years for multiple robberies
An Edinburg man was sentenced to 30 years...
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023: nice day with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Jan. 5, 2024: Rain clearing, temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024: Cloudy, late rain, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
HS High School Soccer Tournament Highlights 1-4
Click on the video above for highlights from the McAllen ISD Girls Soccer Showcase and the Brownsville ISD Boys Soccer Tournament
Cowboys need to smooth the rough edges of their offense as they look toward the playoffs
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott's sporadic offense...
McAllen Cheer Headed to Nationals
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High Cheer took first...
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Salvation Army distributes Tim's Coats to families in need
The Salvation Army distributed hundreds of coats on Friday to families in need thanks to money collected from Channel 5 News’ Tim’s coats campaign. Thanks...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Gulf Coast Toad
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Pastelería en Edinburg compite en concurso nacional de repostería
Una pastelería local de Edinburg celebra su avance a los cuartos de final en el programa 'The Greatest Baker Competishion', una competencia en línea de repostería...
Conozca Sus Derechos: Pasos para realizar un proceso consular
Los procesos consulares para la petición familiar inician...
Condado Starr registra la tasa de desempleo más alta en el Valle
En el condado Starr la tasa por desempleo...
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
