Texas and Biden administration lawyers face off in court over new law making illegal border crossing a state crime
" Texas and Biden administration lawyers face off in court over new law making illegal border crossing a state crime " was first published by...
Pet of the Week: Cora the Shepherd mix
SPECIAL REPORT: An inside look at the brush operation along the southern border
Beyond the Brush is a two-part, inside look...
Weather
Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024: Afternoon showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024: Cloudy and mild, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Lady Warriors preparing for the area round of playoffs
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- The Nikki Rowe Warriors are preparing to take on Flour Bluff on Friday at 6 p.m. in the area round of playoffs....
Vela Sabercats hire Ernie Alonzo as new head football coach
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The Vela Sabercats have...
UTRGV Baseball Preparing for Season Opener Friday
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Baseball will be...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Cora the Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024
Information from AAA shows that gas prices in...
Connect
Noticias RGV
EN VIVO: Noticias RGV Edición Digital 15 de febrero
Acompáñenos en esta Edición Digital de Noticias RGV con Naomi De Lucia.
Preparatoria Lincoln Park en Brownsville inauguran sala de lactancia
La Preparatoria Lincoln Park en Brownsville dio un...
Líderes del condado de Hidalgo crean conciencia sobre la violencia en las citas entre adolescentes
Una manera de combatir violencia entre las parejas...
