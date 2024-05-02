Home
CCSO: Suspect arrested for allegedly assaulting disabled person in San Benito
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of assaulting a disabled person in San Benito. Deputies with the sheriff's office made contact with...
Pet of the Week: Mr. Goodbar, the Shepherd mix
Final suspect accused in the murder of former Harlingen football star sentenced
A man accused in the murder of Harlingen...
Weather
Thursday, May 2, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Breezy, muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen High girls Track & Field win Regional Championship
MCALLEN, Texas -- The McAllen High girls track & field team won the 5A Region 4 Championship Title. The first valley girls team to accomplish that...
Weslaco Lady Panthers Roaring Start to UIL Softball Playoffs
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco softball dominated Mission outscoring...
McAllen Memorial's Hinojosa signs for Texas Lutheran Track & Field
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's David Hinojosa is...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Mr. Goodbar, the Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Arrestan a un sospechoso de agredir a una persona discapacitada en San Benito
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Cameron arrestó a un hombre acusado de agredir a una persona discapacitada en San Benito. Los agentes de la...
La Entrevista: Emprendimiento online promueve la lectura en el Valle
Grecia Zúñiga, propietaria de Book Me STX, visita...
La Entrevista: 'Karla's Jewelry and Gifts' ofrece variedad de joyas y artículos
Denisse Giusti, dueña de Karla's Jewelry and Gifts,...
