Elon Musk says he will cut back on political spending after heavily backing Trump in 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and a key financial supporter of President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he'll be spending...
Made in the 956: McAllen native puts skills to the test for Hyrox championship
A McAllen native is putting his skills to...
Jury seated for civil trial of Caleb Ramirez
A jury has been seated in the civil...
Weather
Tuesday, May 20, 2025: Heat index up to 112, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, May 19, 2025: Hazy, breezy and hot with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, May 18, 2025: Hot and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Pioneer's David Zuniga signs with UTSA track & field
Diamondbacks track star David Zuniga signed on to join the track and field program at UTSA on Monday afternoon. Zuniga holds the school record at...
Harlingen South's Maya Monreal signs with Texas powerlifting team
Harlingen South's Maya Monreal is signing with the...
Danny Green & Keldon Johnson set to host basketball camps in Edinburg
Current Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and former Spurs...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Yoshi the Leopard Gecko
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Wing Barn celebra su aniversario 15 con la comunidad
Wing Barn se enorgullece de anunciar la celebración de su 15º aniversario, que tendrá lugar el viernes 23 de mayo a las 19:30 en su ubicación...
Martes 20 de Mayo: Temperaturas cálidas en los 97s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
Aprueban la incorporación de la ciudad Starbase en el condado Cameron
El Tribunal del Comisionado del Condado Cameron aprobó...
