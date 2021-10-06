Home
News
Cameron County reports 39 new positive cases of COVID-19, 7 COVID-19 related deaths
Cameron County confirmed an 39 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and seven COVID-19 related deaths, according to a report released Wednesday . Of...
Student of the Week: Alexander Mendoza
Motivated by family, one Brownsville student is working...
While US summer surge is waning, more mandates in the works
COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Oct. 6, 2021: Sunny skies, temperatures in low 90s
Oct. 5, 2021: Less humid with temperatures in low 90s
Oct. 4, 2021: Spotty showers, temperatures in low 90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV Men's Basketball Season Preview
EDINBURG, Texas - College basketball is around the corner, so here's a preview on the UTRGV Men's Basketball season as they begin practicing in the fieldhouse....
5-Star Plays; Week Six
Check out the Week 6 edition of 5-Star...
Hawks Snap 14-Year Losing Skid With Bird Bowl Win Saturday
HARLINGEN - The 29th edition of the Bird...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Navey Olivarez
There's nothing like an older sister, and this student is showing her siblings how important education is. Channel 5's Cecilia Gutierrez takes us to PSJA...
Watch Live: Sunday Mass Sept. 26, 2021
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Food Bank RGV distributing produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV will give out free...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
México repatria en avión a 129 migrantes haitianos
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — México envió el miércoles un avión con 129 migrantes haitianos de regreso a Puerto Príncipe, la segunda ocasión que lo hace....
El condado Cameron informa de 39 nuevos casos positivos de COVID-19, 7 muertes relacionadas con COVID-19
El condado Cameron confirmó 39 casos positivos de...
Octubre es Mes Nacional de Concientización sobre el Cáncer de Mama
Como cada año mundialmente en octubre se busca...
Additional Links
Deportes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Deportes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Regreso A Clases
Saludo Senior 2020
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days