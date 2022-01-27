Home
Texan admits smuggling migrants in a US flag-draped coffin
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who transported two men from Mexico in a U.S. flag-draped coffin has pleaded guilty to human smuggling. ...
Feds accuse Texas man of selling gun used to take hostages
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man has been...
3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout
HOUSTON (AP) — A police chase in Houston...
Jan. 27, 2022: Clouds and showers with temperatures in low 60s
Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022: Sprinkles or showers, temperatures in the 60s
Jan. 25, 2022: Sun returns, temperatures reaching 70s
A Look Behind PSJA's Multisport Standout Kaylah Hernandez
PHARR, TEXAS - The PSJA Lady Bears suffered a huge blow after losing their point guard Heaven Estrada to a season-ending injury. Forward Kaylah Hernandez is...
Salt lake City Stars vs. RGV Vipers on Star Wars Night
EDINBURG, Texas -- It was Star Wars Night...
UTRGV Basketball vs. Dixie State
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's and Women's Basketball...
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
El rapero y el actor Common hablarán durante la Serie de Oradores Distinguidos de UTRGV
El artista galardonado Common será el próximo lector en la Serie de Oradores Distinguidos (DSS) de la Universidad de Texas Rio Grande Valley el martes 1...
Se abren centros de vacunas y pruebas de COVID-19 en todo el condado de Willacy
A medida que aumenta la demanda de pruebas...
Jirafa sacrificada en el zoológico Gladys Porter
El zoológico Gladys Porter en la ciudad de...
