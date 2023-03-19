Home
Final suspect in deadly kidnapping attempt near Mercedes arraigned
The sixth and final suspect in a deadly kidnapping attempt near Mercedes was arraigned Sunday. Gerson Escobar Orellana, 20, was identified as a co-conspirator in...
Dogs help save missing Harlingen woman after 18-hour search
After nearly 18 hours missing, a Harlingen woman...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass March 19, 2023
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Sports
High school baseball highlights 3-15-2023
Click the video above to check out highlights from Wednesday action in RGV high school baseball.
Burcu Soysal - FIGHTING FAR FROM HOME
At the WAC tournament in Las Vegas, KRGV...
UTRGV Falls in WAC Tournament to Tarleton 74-70
LAS VEGAS – No. 10 The University of...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 17, 2023
Glady Porter Zoo: African bullfrog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Noticias RGV
Aquí entre nos: Rosalia y Rauw Alejandro anuncian colaboración
A través de su cuenta de TikTok, la cantante Rosalía adelantó que colaborará con su pareja sentimental, el cantautor puertorriqueño Rauw Alejandro. Al pie del...
Conozca sus derechos: Abogada Susana Silva habla sobre la visa U
Una abogada del Valle está en el estudio...
Salud y Vida: Prueba nasal de COVID-19 e influenza es aprobada por la FDA
Por primera vez, según la FDA, se ha...
