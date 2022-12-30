Home
News
Barbara Walters, television news trailblazer, dies at 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news...
Edinburg women pleads residents avoid drunk driving, rideshare drivers available for New Year's Eve service
With less than 48 hours left until News...
Trump's taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns
In one of its last acts under Democratic...
Weather
Friday, Dec. 30, 2022: Mainly dry, temperatures in the 80s
Thurs. Dec. 29, 2022: Breezy, warm, and temperatures in the 80s
Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022: Windy, sunny, and temperatures in the 80s
Sports
Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures...
Coffee with Coaches: Los Fresnos' David Cantu
LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- High School Football season...
PSJA's Scarlett Silva preparing for duty on and off the court
PHARR, TEXAS -- PSJA girls' basketball lost six...
Programming
Pump Patrol - Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Connect
Hechos Valle
Biden firma iniciativa de gasto por 1,7 billones de dls
KINGSHILL, Islas Vírgenes Estadounidenses (AP) — El presidente Joe Biden firmó el jueves una iniciativa de gasto por 1,7 billones de dólares que mantendrá funcionando al...
UTRGV recibe financiamiento de un millón de dólares
UTRGV recibió más de un millón de dólares...
Problemas con la aerolínea Southwest causa efectos negativos en la renta de vehículos
Los problemas en la aerolínea Southwest están teniendo...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
