New FDA rule on food poisoning
Millions of people get sick each year from contaminated food, and finding the source of the contamination isn’t easy. But that could be changing. As Consumer...
A real zoodunit: Missing monkeys deepen mystery in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — When police said two small...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice...
Weather
Tue. Jan. 31, 2023: Isolated showers, temperatures in the 40s
Mon. Jan. 30, 2023: Mainly cloudy, temperatures in the 80s
Sun. Jan. 29, 2023: Warm, breezy, and temperatures in the 80s
Sports
UTRGV Basketball earns mixed results in WAC play
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In front of a boisterous sellout crowd of 2,606, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team beat...
RGV Vipers beat Austin Spurs 126-110, earn third straight victory
Edinburg, Texas. (Jan. 28, 2023) – The Rio...
UTRGV Baseball begins year, unveil new stadium upgrades
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley baseball...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Pump Patrol - Jan. 30, 2023
Pump Patrol - Jan. 27, 2023
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Hoy es el último día para pagar sus impuestos de propiedad
Los impuestos de propiedad vencen el día de hoy y si no se realiza puede incluir múltiples multas o un interés que se agregue a su...
Autoridades de redes eléctricas se preparan ante cualquier falla eléctrica a causa del frente frío
Esta mañana autoridades de la red eléctrica están...
Nueva tecnología ayuda a resolver crímenes
El condado actualmente tiene cámaras de seguridad que...
