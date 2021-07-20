Home
Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 98 positive cases
Cameron County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 98 positive cases of COVID-19. According to a news release from Cameron County, a Harlingen man...
Community shed opens in McAllen
McAllen city leaders unveiled a new program giving...
UT Health RGV opens hearing centers in Edinburg, Harlingen
UT Health RGV opened its UT Health RGV...
Weather
July 20, 2021: Temperatures in the 90s, thunderstorms possible
We'll see temperatures in the 90s today...but as we warm up, there could be a shower or storm later this afternoon and evening. #RGV #KRGV...
July 19, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 90s
July 18, 2021: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s
Sports
Barrera reacts to first career big league home run
WESLACO, Texas -- Sharyland High School Alum Tres Barrera hit his first career major league home run. Barrera, catcher for the Washington Nationals, is now...
Mercedes MMA fighter to compete in Ultimate Fighter
MCALLEN, Texas -- Season 29 of the Ultimate...
UTRGV baseball recruiting locally
EDINBURG, Texas -- Right now, the UTRGV baseball...
Programming
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Hechos Valle
Pregúntele al Experto y el mantenimiento correcto del aire acondicionado
Los televidentes de Hechos Valle hacen llegar sus dudas para los expertos sobre el mantenimiento de los aires acondicionados, y Marisol Mojica despachador de "Frontier" nos...
Hay escasez de enfermeras en el condado Cameron
Se está experimentando una faltante muy grande de...
Presidente mexicano dice que no aceptará autodefensas
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - El presidente de...
