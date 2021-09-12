Home
News
Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas headed toward the Texas coast Sunday night, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Texas, Mexico...
How to download the KRGV Weather App
If you haven't already, you can download our...
LIST: School districts cancel classes due to Tropical Storm Nicholas
School districts in the Rio Grande Valley have...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday that Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. FOLLOW...
Sept. 10, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 90s
Sept. 9, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in high 90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 10, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 10, 2021 below: See the final scores below: Non-District ...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 9, 2021
Monte Alto vs. Marine Military FINAL SCORE:...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Student of the Week: Regina Barajas
With school back in session, we're once again starting our Student of The Week stories. Each week, one Valley student will be picked for their...
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
!Atención! se está realizando distribución de sacos de arena en diferentes ciudades del Valle de Texas
Ubicaciones de distribución de sacos de arena en el Valle del Río Grande: Las ciudades de todo el Valle del Río Grande están anunciando eventos...
Alerta en Texas, Luisiana y México por la tormenta Nicholas
MIAMI (AP) - La tormenta tropical Nicholas avanzaba...
El condado Cameron cierra las áreas de acceso a la playa debido a la tormenta tropical Nicholas
El juez del condado Cameron, Eddie Trevino Jr,...
Additional Links
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days