Next round of child tax credits heading to bank accounts
The next round of child tax credit is expected to hit bank accounts Monday. Eligible families can get between $250 to $300 for children younger...
White House confident Biden's bill will pass House this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's top economic...
McAllen ISD holding vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 on Tuesday
The McAllen Independent School District will hold a...
Weather
Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021: Breezy, nice temperatures in the 70s
Nov. 12, 2021: Spotty shower possible with temperatures in 80s
Nov. 11, 2021: Evening storm, temperatures in upper 80s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 12, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Nov. 11, 2021 below: See the final scores below: Friday, November 12 ...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
First & Goal: Highlights from Nov. 11, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Programming
Community
Student of the Week: Andre Mercado
He's a well-rounded individual who has some big dreams. Whether it's on the diamond or in the classroom, Andre Mercado thrives. "I'm involved in...
Student of the Week: Victoria Velazquez
Victoria Velazquez knows the meaning of hard work....
Student of the Week: Vanessa Galvan
Vanessa Galvan is a senior at Veterans Memorial...
Hechos Valle
Policía de Mercedes detiene a cinco menores tras persecución
El Departamento de Policía de Mercedes detuvo a cinco menores después de una persecución en un presunto automóvil robado el domingo por la mañana. Según...
Reflejan aumente de ventas tras apertura de puentes internacionales
Estamos a punto de cumplir una semana desde...
Cifra de menores en la frontera
El Departamento de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de...
Daytime
